Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
479 W. Lawson Avenue
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
479 W. Lawson Avenue
479 West Lawson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
479 West Lawson Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5143390)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 479 W. Lawson Avenue have any available units?
479 W. Lawson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 479 W. Lawson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
479 W. Lawson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 W. Lawson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 479 W. Lawson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 479 W. Lawson Avenue offer parking?
No, 479 W. Lawson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 479 W. Lawson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 W. Lawson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 W. Lawson Avenue have a pool?
No, 479 W. Lawson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 479 W. Lawson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 479 W. Lawson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 479 W. Lawson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 479 W. Lawson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 479 W. Lawson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 479 W. Lawson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
