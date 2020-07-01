460 Marshall Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f70acb2045 ---- Charming condo in historic 1895 home, lovingly restored with original wood flooring and trim, 12? ceilings, huge window in both the living and sleeping areas, and the centerpiece of it all - a decorative fireplace featuring a mirrored, hand-carved oak overmantle, mantle and legs, tiled hearth and surround, and antique metal fire box. Gorgeous! Updated bath and kitchen with stainless appliances, to-ceiling cabinets and Saltillo tile. New contemporary window shades throughout enhance your eclectic design opportunities. This private association includes a shared laundry (at no additional cost), private basement-level storage closet, shared detached garage with dedicated parking space, delightful front porch, and a large private, fully fenced back yard with sitting area and grill. Best of all, you?ll be close to everything! Walk or bike to Nina?s, The Happy Gnome, Red Cow, French Hen Caf Mississippi Market, YWCA and more. Easy access to public transportation and I-94. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: NOW! Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care and Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee/Trash Fee: $40/month Pet Policy: No Pets Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.