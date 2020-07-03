444 View Street - 1

Amenities
Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom First Floor Unit- St. Paul!
Check out this cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath on the first floor of a Duplex in St Paul.
Great location with two nearby Parks, lots shops and restaurants.
Unit has hardwood floors and a cute enclosed front porch.
Also has a little front and backyard.
Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply
No late payments within the past 5 years
Max occupancy limit of 3
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or previous evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Electronic payment required
Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn care
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/77b95350c2