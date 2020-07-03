All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated December 16 2019 at 12:09 AM

444 View Street - 1

444 View St · No Longer Available
Location

444 View St, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom First Floor Unit- St. Paul!

Check out this cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath on the first floor of a Duplex in St Paul.
Great location with two nearby Parks, lots shops and restaurants.
Unit has hardwood floors and a cute enclosed front porch.
Also has a little front and backyard.

Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply
No late payments within the past 5 years
Max occupancy limit of 3
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or previous evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Electronic payment required
Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn care
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/77b95350c2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 View Street - 1 have any available units?
444 View Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 View Street - 1 have?
Some of 444 View Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 View Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
444 View Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 View Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 View Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 444 View Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 444 View Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 444 View Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 View Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 View Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 444 View Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 444 View Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 444 View Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 444 View Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 View Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

