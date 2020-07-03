All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

443 Sherburne Avenue

443 Sherburne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

443 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
South Frogtown

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a49767a011 ----
Large 3 bedroom includes carpeted living room on the main level that opens up to a huge eat in kitchen, and spacious bedroom.

Upstairs boasts two large, carpeted bedrooms, and a massive, updated bathroom.

Plenty of room for storage in the basement, just one block off University in St. Paul, within walking distance of everything! Metro line, bus, shops, and restaurants are just a block away, come see it today!

Tenant pays all utilities except for trash removal. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.

No Section 8, or smoking.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Sherburne Avenue have any available units?
443 Sherburne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 443 Sherburne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
443 Sherburne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Sherburne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 443 Sherburne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 443 Sherburne Avenue offer parking?
No, 443 Sherburne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 443 Sherburne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Sherburne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Sherburne Avenue have a pool?
No, 443 Sherburne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 443 Sherburne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 443 Sherburne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Sherburne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 Sherburne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Sherburne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 Sherburne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

