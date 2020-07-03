443 Sherburne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a49767a011 ----

Large 3 bedroom includes carpeted living room on the main level that opens up to a huge eat in kitchen, and spacious bedroom.



Upstairs boasts two large, carpeted bedrooms, and a massive, updated bathroom.



Plenty of room for storage in the basement, just one block off University in St. Paul, within walking distance of everything! Metro line, bus, shops, and restaurants are just a block away, come see it today!



Tenant pays all utilities except for trash removal. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.



No Section 8, or smoking.



Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.