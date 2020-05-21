437 Wheeler Street North

Amenities

pet friendly courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/446016e032 ----

Cute and cozy one bedroom apartment in basement of 4 plex. One level living, unit is clean and well cared for. Exposed brick in living room. Conveniently located blocks away from University and light rail, easy access to highway. Apartment on same floor as shared laundry. Come see it today!



Tenant responsible for electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.



No Section 8, pets, or smoking.



Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.