Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

437 Wheeler Street North

437 Wheeler Street North · No Longer Available
Location

437 Wheeler Street North, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Amenities

pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/446016e032 ----
Cute and cozy one bedroom apartment in basement of 4 plex. One level living, unit is clean and well cared for. Exposed brick in living room. Conveniently located blocks away from University and light rail, easy access to highway. Apartment on same floor as shared laundry. Come see it today!

Tenant responsible for electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.

No Section 8, pets, or smoking.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Wheeler Street North have any available units?
437 Wheeler Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 437 Wheeler Street North currently offering any rent specials?
437 Wheeler Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Wheeler Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 Wheeler Street North is pet friendly.
Does 437 Wheeler Street North offer parking?
No, 437 Wheeler Street North does not offer parking.
Does 437 Wheeler Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 Wheeler Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Wheeler Street North have a pool?
No, 437 Wheeler Street North does not have a pool.
Does 437 Wheeler Street North have accessible units?
No, 437 Wheeler Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Wheeler Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Wheeler Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Wheeler Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 Wheeler Street North does not have units with air conditioning.

