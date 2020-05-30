431 Portland Avenue

Amenities
Exquisite, executive rental located in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood. Gorgeous park views, gardens and just a short walk to the University Club and restaurants, This rental includes 2 nice-sized bedrooms, 2 baths, including a large upper level bath (remodel in process date of completion August 2020). Beautiful hard wood floors, great kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances, sun room, dining room and private laundry. Lovely setting with gardens. Close to shopping and cafes.