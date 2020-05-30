All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:04 PM

431 Portland Avenue

431 Portland Avenue · (763) 420-7080
Location

431 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2001 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Exquisite, executive rental located in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood. Gorgeous park views, gardens and just a short walk to the University Club and restaurants, This rental includes 2 nice-sized bedrooms, 2 baths, including a large upper level bath (remodel in process date of completion August 2020). Beautiful hard wood floors, great kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances, sun room, dining room and private laundry. Lovely setting with gardens. Close to shopping and cafes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Portland Avenue have any available units?
431 Portland Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 Portland Avenue have?
Some of 431 Portland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
431 Portland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 431 Portland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 431 Portland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 431 Portland Avenue offers parking.
Does 431 Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 Portland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Portland Avenue have a pool?
No, 431 Portland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 431 Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 431 Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 Portland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
