416 Cherokee Avenue

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool

Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a beautiful duplex in South St Paul overlooking the bluffs of the Mississippi River. This nice property is located by the Fred Lawshe and Eddinger Field parks. It's just a few minuts fro downtown St Paul or the Mall of America. This nice unit is on the main level of the duplex. The bedrooms are good sized and there's lots of light! There is a large living room and eating area. There is also 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom in this unit. You will love all the living space! Qualifications: decent credit, clean rental history, clean background check & 3x income. $55/adult app fee.