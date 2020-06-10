All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 416 Cherokee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
416 Cherokee Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

416 Cherokee Avenue

416 South Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Riverview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

416 South Cherokee Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55107
Riverview

Amenities

gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a beautiful duplex in South St Paul overlooking the bluffs of the Mississippi River. This nice property is located by the Fred Lawshe and Eddinger Field parks. It's just a few minuts fro downtown St Paul or the Mall of America. This nice unit is on the main level of the duplex. The bedrooms are good sized and there's lots of light! There is a large living room and eating area. There is also 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom in this unit. You will love all the living space! Qualifications: decent credit, clean rental history, clean background check & 3x income. $55/adult app fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Cherokee Avenue have any available units?
416 Cherokee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 416 Cherokee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
416 Cherokee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Cherokee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 416 Cherokee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 416 Cherokee Avenue offer parking?
No, 416 Cherokee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 416 Cherokee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Cherokee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Cherokee Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 416 Cherokee Avenue has a pool.
Does 416 Cherokee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 416 Cherokee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Cherokee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Cherokee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Cherokee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Cherokee Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55108
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E
St. Paul, MN 55101
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law