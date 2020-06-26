All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 409 North Wheeler Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
409 North Wheeler Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

409 North Wheeler Street

409 Wheeler Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

409 Wheeler Street North, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
1/2 off June rent! Pool your money and live with your friends. Fresh renovation 2 blocks from greenline. 3 of the rooms could sleep 2 people.

(RLNE4935977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 North Wheeler Street have any available units?
409 North Wheeler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 409 North Wheeler Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 North Wheeler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 North Wheeler Street pet-friendly?
No, 409 North Wheeler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 409 North Wheeler Street offer parking?
No, 409 North Wheeler Street does not offer parking.
Does 409 North Wheeler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 North Wheeler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 North Wheeler Street have a pool?
Yes, 409 North Wheeler Street has a pool.
Does 409 North Wheeler Street have accessible units?
No, 409 North Wheeler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 North Wheeler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 North Wheeler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 North Wheeler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 North Wheeler Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brimhall Apartments
476 Brimhall Street
St. Paul, MN 55105
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
The Parkside
250 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law