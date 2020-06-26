Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 409 North Wheeler Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
409 North Wheeler Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
409 North Wheeler Street
409 Wheeler Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
409 Wheeler Street North, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
1/2 off June rent! Pool your money and live with your friends. Fresh renovation 2 blocks from greenline. 3 of the rooms could sleep 2 people.
(RLNE4935977)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 North Wheeler Street have any available units?
409 North Wheeler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 409 North Wheeler Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 North Wheeler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 North Wheeler Street pet-friendly?
No, 409 North Wheeler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 409 North Wheeler Street offer parking?
No, 409 North Wheeler Street does not offer parking.
Does 409 North Wheeler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 North Wheeler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 North Wheeler Street have a pool?
Yes, 409 North Wheeler Street has a pool.
Does 409 North Wheeler Street have accessible units?
No, 409 North Wheeler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 North Wheeler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 North Wheeler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 North Wheeler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 North Wheeler Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brimhall Apartments
476 Brimhall Street
St. Paul, MN 55105
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
The Parkside
250 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St
St. Paul, MN 55116
Similar Pages
St. Paul 1 Bedrooms
St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with Parking
St. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highland
Payne Phalen
Downtown St. Paul
North Of Maryland
Prosperity Heights
West Seventh
Macalester Groveland
St. Anthony
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Metropolitan State University
Saint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law