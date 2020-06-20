409 Dayton Avenue

Amenities

***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***



3 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level victorian duplex unit! Beautiful hardwood floors, on-site laundry, and a fenced in yard are just some of the great features of this home. Enjoy sitting on the back porch this summer! Lawn Care & Snow Removal are included! Located in Cathedral Hill, just minutes from downtown St.Paul!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 5. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check, and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet is subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

