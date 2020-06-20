All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:01 PM

409 Dayton Avenue

409 Dayton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

409 Dayton Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level victorian duplex unit! Beautiful hardwood floors, on-site laundry, and a fenced in yard are just some of the great features of this home. Enjoy sitting on the back porch this summer! Lawn Care & Snow Removal are included! Located in Cathedral Hill, just minutes from downtown St.Paul!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 5. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check, and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet is subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Dayton Avenue have any available units?
409 Dayton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Dayton Avenue have?
Some of 409 Dayton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Dayton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
409 Dayton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Dayton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Dayton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 409 Dayton Avenue offer parking?
No, 409 Dayton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 409 Dayton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Dayton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Dayton Avenue have a pool?
No, 409 Dayton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 409 Dayton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 409 Dayton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Dayton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Dayton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
