All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 400 Sidney St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
400 Sidney St E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 Sidney St E

400 Sidney Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

400 Sidney Street East, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4619795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Sidney St E have any available units?
400 Sidney St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 400 Sidney St E currently offering any rent specials?
400 Sidney St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Sidney St E pet-friendly?
No, 400 Sidney St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 400 Sidney St E offer parking?
No, 400 Sidney St E does not offer parking.
Does 400 Sidney St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Sidney St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Sidney St E have a pool?
No, 400 Sidney St E does not have a pool.
Does 400 Sidney St E have accessible units?
No, 400 Sidney St E does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Sidney St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Sidney St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Sidney St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Sidney St E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave
St. Paul, MN 55103
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N
St. Paul, MN 55119

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law