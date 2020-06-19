Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 400 Sidney St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
400 Sidney St E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
400 Sidney St E
400 Sidney Street East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
400 Sidney Street East, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4619795)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 Sidney St E have any available units?
400 Sidney St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 400 Sidney St E currently offering any rent specials?
400 Sidney St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Sidney St E pet-friendly?
No, 400 Sidney St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 400 Sidney St E offer parking?
No, 400 Sidney St E does not offer parking.
Does 400 Sidney St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Sidney St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Sidney St E have a pool?
No, 400 Sidney St E does not have a pool.
Does 400 Sidney St E have accessible units?
No, 400 Sidney St E does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Sidney St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Sidney St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Sidney St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Sidney St E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave
St. Paul, MN 55103
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Similar Pages
St. Paul 1 Bedrooms
St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with Parking
St. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highland
Payne Phalen
Downtown St. Paul
North Of Maryland
Prosperity Heights
West Seventh
Macalester Groveland
St. Anthony
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Metropolitan State University
Saint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law