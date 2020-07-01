All apartments in St. Paul
/
St. Paul, MN
/
400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:15 AM

400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11

400 Larpenteur Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

400 Larpenteur Ave W, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully updated 2 bedroom. This unit is on the 2nd floor and it is a corner unit with a large balcony. Lots of storage, new cabinets, new wood plank flooring, new countertops, new bathroom vanity and light. Both bedrooms have original hardwood flooring. Master bedroom also has a built in dresser. Coin Op laundry room on the first floor. Off street parking and garages available for $50 a month. Close to shopping and on the bus line.
St. Paul School District.

**Currently we are not doing any in person showings. Please see link for a virtual tour: https://youtu.be/23Bv8VoW3P0

LEASE TERMS:
$1075.00 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Heat, water, trash, and sewer included. Tenant pays electric. This unit does not qualify for Section 8. Cats allowed with a $300 non refundable pet deposit.

RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 have any available units?
400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 have?
Some of 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 pet-friendly?
No, 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 offer parking?
Yes, 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 offers parking.
Does 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 have a pool?
No, 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 have accessible units?
No, 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11 does not have units with dishwashers.

