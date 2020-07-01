400 Larpenteur Ave. W. - 11

Amenities

Fully updated 2 bedroom. This unit is on the 2nd floor and it is a corner unit with a large balcony. Lots of storage, new cabinets, new wood plank flooring, new countertops, new bathroom vanity and light. Both bedrooms have original hardwood flooring. Master bedroom also has a built in dresser. Coin Op laundry room on the first floor. Off street parking and garages available for $50 a month. Close to shopping and on the bus line.

St. Paul School District.



**Currently we are not doing any in person showings. Please see link for a virtual tour: https://youtu.be/23Bv8VoW3P0



LEASE TERMS:

$1075.00 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Heat, water, trash, and sewer included. Tenant pays electric. This unit does not qualify for Section 8. Cats allowed with a $300 non refundable pet deposit.



RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.