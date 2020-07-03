All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

390 Pierce St N

390 North Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Location

390 North Pierce Street, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another great listing from Richard and Renters Warehouse! This stunning 1 bedroom is newly updated with fresh paint, newer appliances and features an open kitchen and living area. The unit is in a great location and is walking/ biking distance to many shops in the area, as well as public transportation/ light rail. Rent is $815 a month and deposit is equal to rent. To qualify monthly household income must be three times the rent along with a great rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult and there is a one time $150 lease admin fee upon acceptance. Sorry no Section 8 or pets. This is a must see schedule a showing online today! showmojo.com/richardkouco/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Pierce St N have any available units?
390 Pierce St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 390 Pierce St N currently offering any rent specials?
390 Pierce St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Pierce St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 Pierce St N is pet friendly.
Does 390 Pierce St N offer parking?
No, 390 Pierce St N does not offer parking.
Does 390 Pierce St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Pierce St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Pierce St N have a pool?
No, 390 Pierce St N does not have a pool.
Does 390 Pierce St N have accessible units?
No, 390 Pierce St N does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Pierce St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Pierce St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Pierce St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Pierce St N does not have units with air conditioning.

