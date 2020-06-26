367 Blair Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Perfect little house 2 bedroom single family home! Spacious living/dining area, great kitchen. Great access to 94 for close commute to downtown St. Paul or over to Minneapolis, close access to light rail!



Great Layout- main floor living, bedrooms and bath upstairs, fenced yard, quite area, Affordable!

Resident is responsible for all utilities for this home including lawn maintenance and snow removal.



Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be 3x's the rent amount. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. Sorry No Pets.