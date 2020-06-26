All apartments in St. Paul
367 Blair Ave
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

367 Blair Ave

367 Blair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

367 Blair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
North Frogtown

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect little house 2 bedroom single family home! Spacious living/dining area, great kitchen. Great access to 94 for close commute to downtown St. Paul or over to Minneapolis, close access to light rail!

Great Layout- main floor living, bedrooms and bath upstairs, fenced yard, quite area, Affordable!
Resident is responsible for all utilities for this home including lawn maintenance and snow removal.

Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be 3x's the rent amount. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. Sorry No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Blair Ave have any available units?
367 Blair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 367 Blair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
367 Blair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Blair Ave pet-friendly?
No, 367 Blair Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 367 Blair Ave offer parking?
Yes, 367 Blair Ave offers parking.
Does 367 Blair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 Blair Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Blair Ave have a pool?
No, 367 Blair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 367 Blair Ave have accessible units?
No, 367 Blair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Blair Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 Blair Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 367 Blair Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 367 Blair Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
