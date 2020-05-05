364 Cook Ave E

Amenities
Available NOW!
You will fall in love with this completely remodeled from top to bottom home available now in St. Paul!
The kitchen is gorgeous with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a beautiful backsplash, and hardwood floors!
The whole home has been freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors throughout, a brand new half bath added to the main level, and awesome redone full bath upstairs.
Located conveniently close to Hwy 35 and close to shopping, dining, and entertainment!
Bring your pets! Cats and dogs under 20lbs allowed with extra deposit of $300 (refundable) per pet and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Max of two.
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available now!
2-car detached garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing