364 Cook Ave E
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:44 AM

364 Cook Ave E

364 Cook Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

364 Cook Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW!

You will fall in love with this completely remodeled from top to bottom home available now in St. Paul!

The kitchen is gorgeous with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a beautiful backsplash, and hardwood floors!

The whole home has been freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors throughout, a brand new half bath added to the main level, and awesome redone full bath upstairs.

Located conveniently close to Hwy 35 and close to shopping, dining, and entertainment!

Bring your pets! Cats and dogs under 20lbs allowed with extra deposit of $300 (refundable) per pet and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Max of two.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available now!
2-car detached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

