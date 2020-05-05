364 Cook Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available NOW!



You will fall in love with this completely remodeled from top to bottom home available now in St. Paul!



The kitchen is gorgeous with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a beautiful backsplash, and hardwood floors!



The whole home has been freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors throughout, a brand new half bath added to the main level, and awesome redone full bath upstairs.



Located conveniently close to Hwy 35 and close to shopping, dining, and entertainment!



Bring your pets! Cats and dogs under 20lbs allowed with extra deposit of $300 (refundable) per pet and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Max of two.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 5 of occupants

Available now!

2-car detached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing