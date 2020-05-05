All apartments in St. Paul
350 Portland Avenue

350 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

350 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Amenities

gym
pool
concierge
clubhouse
business center
hot tub
Located in the heart Downtown Minneapolis, Mill District City Club Apartments is situated in a historically rich neighborhood, and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. The location on the West Bank of the Mississippi River has made our community one of the most desirable in Downtown Minneapolis. Residents will love the astounding amenities, such as our 14,000 square foot private park, indoor pool/hot tub, sauna, fitness and business centers, clubroom, and concierge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Portland Avenue have any available units?
350 Portland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Portland Avenue have?
Some of 350 Portland Avenue's amenities include gym, pool, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
350 Portland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 350 Portland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 350 Portland Avenue offer parking?
No, 350 Portland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 350 Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Portland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Portland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 350 Portland Avenue has a pool.
Does 350 Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 350 Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Portland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

