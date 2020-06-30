Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
339 Jessamine Avenue E
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:46 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
339 Jessamine Avenue E
339 East Jessamine Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
339 East Jessamine Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 339 Jessamine Avenue E have any available units?
339 Jessamine Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 339 Jessamine Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
339 Jessamine Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Jessamine Avenue E pet-friendly?
No, 339 Jessamine Avenue E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 339 Jessamine Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 339 Jessamine Avenue E offers parking.
Does 339 Jessamine Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 Jessamine Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Jessamine Avenue E have a pool?
No, 339 Jessamine Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 339 Jessamine Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 339 Jessamine Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Jessamine Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 Jessamine Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Jessamine Avenue E have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 Jessamine Avenue E does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
