Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 327 Annapolis St W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
327 Annapolis St W
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
327 Annapolis St W
327 Annapolis St W
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
327 Annapolis St W, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice cozy house with lots of yard space.
Not set up for section 8.
(RLNE2134462)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 327 Annapolis St W have any available units?
327 Annapolis St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
What amenities does 327 Annapolis St W have?
Some of 327 Annapolis St W's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 327 Annapolis St W currently offering any rent specials?
327 Annapolis St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Annapolis St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Annapolis St W is pet friendly.
Does 327 Annapolis St W offer parking?
Yes, 327 Annapolis St W offers parking.
Does 327 Annapolis St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Annapolis St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Annapolis St W have a pool?
No, 327 Annapolis St W does not have a pool.
Does 327 Annapolis St W have accessible units?
No, 327 Annapolis St W does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Annapolis St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Annapolis St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St
St. Paul, MN 55114
Similar Pages
St. Paul 1 Bedrooms
St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with Parking
St. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highland
Payne Phalen
Downtown St. Paul
North Of Maryland
Prosperity Heights
West Seventh
Macalester Groveland
St. Anthony
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Metropolitan State University
Saint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law