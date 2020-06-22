All apartments in St. Paul
32 Douglas Street - 2

32 Douglas Street · No Longer Available
Location

32 Douglas Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Enjoy this upper-level unit in a duplex just steps away from Downtown St Paul. This unit was mostly remodeled in the past 3 months. New flooring in much of the space, new bathroom, new windows, new HVAC system, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, and it has an elevated deck on the south side. This location is very walkable, close to the hospital, Xcel Energy Center, and local breweries. No laundry - tenants need to use nearby Laundromats.

All utilities paid by tenants. Electric and gas with Xcel plus $40/month charge for water, sewer and trash.

Pet fee is $50/month per animal.

Please view this 3D Tour: my.matterport.com/show/?m=diYZZ1fNC6f

After viewing 3D Tour, feel free to reach out to Jack with Oneshot Management: 612-799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management

Available November 1st for move-in.
Enjoy this lower-level unit in a duplex just steps away from Downtown St Paul. This unit was mostly remodeled in the past 3 months. New flooring in much of the space, new bathroom, new windows, new HVAC system, and large bedrooms with walk-in closets. This location is very walkable, close to the hospital, Xcel Energy Center, and local breweries.

Laundry included in unit #1, but not in unit #2. All utilities paid by tenants. Electric and gas with Xcel plus $40/month charge for water, sewer and trash. Pet fee is $50/month per animal.

Please view these 3D Tours:

Unit #1 (lower): my.matterport.com/show/?m=kH4RFs5JKLu

Unit #2 (upper): my.matterport.com/show/?m=diYZZ1fNC6f

After viewing 3D Tour, feel free to reach out to Jack with Oneshot Management: 612-799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management

Available today for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

