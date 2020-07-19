310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2

Amenities

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Conveniently located just a couple of blocks from the light rail, I94, Minnesota State Capitol and Downtown St. Paul. Property overlooks the Western Sculpture Garden!

Pet Policy: Cat OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Resident only permit parking.

Laundry: Laundry on site.

Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC.

First Floor

Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.