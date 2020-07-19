All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2

310 Fuller Ave · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Summit - University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

310 Fuller Ave, St. Paul, MN 55103
Summit - University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 11

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Conveniently located just a couple of blocks from the light rail, I94, Minnesota State Capitol and Downtown St. Paul. Property overlooks the Western Sculpture Garden!
Pet Policy: Cat OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Resident only permit parking.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC.
First Floor
Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 have any available units?
310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 have?
Some of 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 currently offering any rent specials?
310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 is pet friendly.
Does 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 offer parking?
Yes, 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 offers parking.
Does 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 have a pool?
No, 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 does not have a pool.
Does 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 have accessible units?
No, 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Evergreen East - 1293
1293 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55116
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity