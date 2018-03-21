All apartments in St. Paul
310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12

310 West Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

310 West Fuller Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
Summit - University

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021 ***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Come take a look at this updated 2 bedroom apartment in a very convenient location near the capital and public transportation in St. Paul. Make an appointment to view this unit today before its gone!
Pet Policy: Cat OK with $250 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs. .
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Resident only permit parking.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances:
Third Floor
Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 have any available units?
310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 have?
Some of 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 currently offering any rent specials?
310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 is pet friendly.
Does 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 offer parking?
Yes, 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 offers parking.
Does 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 have a pool?
No, 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 does not have a pool.
Does 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 have accessible units?
No, 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12 does not have units with dishwashers.

