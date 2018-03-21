310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-12

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021 ***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

Come take a look at this updated 2 bedroom apartment in a very convenient location near the capital and public transportation in St. Paul. Make an appointment to view this unit today before its gone!

Pet Policy: Cat OK with $250 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs. .

Additional screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Resident only permit parking.

Laundry: Laundry on site.

Appliances:

Third Floor

Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.