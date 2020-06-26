Rent Calculator
309 Maple St
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM
1 of 1
309 Maple St
309 Maple Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
309 Maple Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4932013)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 Maple St have any available units?
309 Maple St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 309 Maple St currently offering any rent specials?
309 Maple St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Maple St pet-friendly?
No, 309 Maple St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 309 Maple St offer parking?
No, 309 Maple St does not offer parking.
Does 309 Maple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Maple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Maple St have a pool?
No, 309 Maple St does not have a pool.
Does 309 Maple St have accessible units?
No, 309 Maple St does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Maple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Maple St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Maple St have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Maple St does not have units with air conditioning.
