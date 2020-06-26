All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 309 Maple St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
309 Maple St
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

309 Maple St

309 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

309 Maple Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4932013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Maple St have any available units?
309 Maple St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 309 Maple St currently offering any rent specials?
309 Maple St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Maple St pet-friendly?
No, 309 Maple St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 309 Maple St offer parking?
No, 309 Maple St does not offer parking.
Does 309 Maple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Maple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Maple St have a pool?
No, 309 Maple St does not have a pool.
Does 309 Maple St have accessible units?
No, 309 Maple St does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Maple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Maple St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Maple St have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Maple St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brimhall Apartments
476 Brimhall Street
St. Paul, MN 55105
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law