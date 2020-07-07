305 Erie Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

THIS WILL GO FAST! Available June 1st. A nicely appointed West End 4-bedroom home just off of W 7th. Entertain family and friends in the huge yard and front porch. Rear 3-season porch offers lots of natural light. Laundry on site. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Plenty of off street parking. Tenant will be responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.



QUALIFICATIONS : Gross income equal to 3x rent; solid rental history; no felonies; credit score of 650+. We have rented to lesser credit scores with a larger security deposit. We are willing to work with those that have a very solid rental history and steady employment. Section 8 considered.



Due to COVID-19, we are limiting in-person showings. If you're interested, please contact us for a video walk-through. There is a $30 non-refundable application fee/adult tenant and a $200 Application Deposit. The App Deposit is refundable unless information provided on application is inaccurate. After receipt of funds and approval of application, an in-person walk-through will be arranged for final approval and planning. If application is canceled, the Application Deposit will be refunded.

Great location convenient to downtown St Paul and Grand Avenue. Walk to the Schmidt Artists Lofts with the new Urban Organics and Keg & Case Market. Walking distance to elementary schools and parks. A short drive to St Paul College and Mitchell Hamline Law School. Enjoy all that downtown St Paul has to offer!