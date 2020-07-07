All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like
305 Erie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
305 Erie Street
Last updated May 3 2020 at 4:22 AM

305 Erie Street

305 Erie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
West Seventh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

305 Erie Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
THIS WILL GO FAST! Available June 1st. A nicely appointed West End 4-bedroom home just off of W 7th. Entertain family and friends in the huge yard and front porch. Rear 3-season porch offers lots of natural light. Laundry on site. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Plenty of off street parking. Tenant will be responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.

QUALIFICATIONS : Gross income equal to 3x rent; solid rental history; no felonies; credit score of 650+. We have rented to lesser credit scores with a larger security deposit. We are willing to work with those that have a very solid rental history and steady employment. Section 8 considered.

Due to COVID-19, we are limiting in-person showings. If you're interested, please contact us for a video walk-through. There is a $30 non-refundable application fee/adult tenant and a $200 Application Deposit. The App Deposit is refundable unless information provided on application is inaccurate. After receipt of funds and approval of application, an in-person walk-through will be arranged for final approval and planning. If application is canceled, the Application Deposit will be refunded.
Great location convenient to downtown St Paul and Grand Avenue. Walk to the Schmidt Artists Lofts with the new Urban Organics and Keg & Case Market. Walking distance to elementary schools and parks. A short drive to St Paul College and Mitchell Hamline Law School. Enjoy all that downtown St Paul has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55102
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55105
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 305 Erie Street have any available units?
305 Erie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Erie Street have?
Some of 305 Erie Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 Erie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Erie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Erie Street is pet friendly.
Does 305 Erie Street offer parking?
Yes, 305 Erie Street offers parking.
Does 305 Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Erie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Erie Street have a pool?
No, 305 Erie Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 305 Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Erie Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 BedroomsSt. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. PaulNorth Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest SeventhMacalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityMetropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul CollegeMitchell Hamline School of Law