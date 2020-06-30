All apartments in St. Paul
304 Portland Avenue

Location

304 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Amenities

gym
pool
concierge
clubhouse
business center
hot tub
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Located in the heart Downtown Minneapolis, Mill District City Club Apartments is situated in a historically rich neighborhood, and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. The location on the West Bank of the Mississippi River has made our community one of the most desirable in Downtown Minneapolis. Residents will love the astounding amenities, such as our 14,000 square foot private park, indoor pool/hot tub, sauna, fitness and business centers, clubroom, and concierge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Portland Avenue have any available units?
304 Portland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Portland Avenue have?
Some of 304 Portland Avenue's amenities include gym, pool, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
304 Portland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 304 Portland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 304 Portland Avenue offer parking?
No, 304 Portland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 304 Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Portland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Portland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 304 Portland Avenue has a pool.
Does 304 Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 304 Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Portland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

