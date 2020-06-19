All apartments in St. Paul
300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11

300 West Fuller Avenue · (612) 999-1538
Location

300 West Fuller Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
Summit - University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
1 Bedroom unit close to the capital and downtown St. Paul. Close to busline and the Light Rail.
Pet Policy: Cat OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Resident only permit parking.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC.
Third Floor
Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 have any available units?
300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 have?
Some of 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 currently offering any rent specials?
300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 is pet friendly.
Does 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 offer parking?
Yes, 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 does offer parking.
Does 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 have a pool?
No, 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 does not have a pool.
Does 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 have accessible units?
No, 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11 does not have units with dishwashers.
