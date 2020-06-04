All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 300 4th St. E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
300 4th St. E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 4th St. E

300 4th Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Downtown St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

300 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55101
Downtown St. Paul

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice building and location in busy down town lowertown St. Free rent for the month of October. Many amenities bars, restaurants, museums parking is inexpensive.
Pet friendly management and most neighbors seem to have a pet. Deposit negotiable. Deposit $ in place stays through term of sublease. October through and including March 19.

Saints and Farmers Market right out the front door.

Heat and cooling included. Great with Fall and winter coming. We had 2 pets, dog and cat. Easy walking for dog. Trail along the Mississippi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 4th St. E have any available units?
300 4th St. E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 300 4th St. E currently offering any rent specials?
300 4th St. E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 4th St. E pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 4th St. E is pet friendly.
Does 300 4th St. E offer parking?
Yes, 300 4th St. E does offer parking.
Does 300 4th St. E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 4th St. E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 4th St. E have a pool?
No, 300 4th St. E does not have a pool.
Does 300 4th St. E have accessible units?
No, 300 4th St. E does not have accessible units.
Does 300 4th St. E have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 4th St. E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 4th St. E have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 4th St. E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55130
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55116
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
1937-41 Fremont Ave South
1937 Fremont Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55119
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55108
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St
St. Paul, MN 55130
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S
St. Paul, MN 55107

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law