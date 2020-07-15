280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning playground range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Prime location; blocks to lightrail, downtown, I94, Capitol, etc!! Sweet Sculpture garden and playground out back.

Pet Policy: Cat OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Resident only permit parking.

Laundry: Laundry on site.

Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC.

Second Floor

Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.