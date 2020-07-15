All apartments in St. Paul
280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8
280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8

280 West Fuller Avenue · (612) 999-1538
Location

280 West Fuller Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
Summit - University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 11

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
playground
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Prime location; blocks to lightrail, downtown, I94, Capitol, etc!! Sweet Sculpture garden and playground out back.
Pet Policy: Cat OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Resident only permit parking.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC.
Second Floor
Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 have any available units?
280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 have?
Some of 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 currently offering any rent specials?
280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 is pet friendly.
Does 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 offer parking?
Yes, 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 offers parking.
Does 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 have a pool?
No, 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 does not have a pool.
Does 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 have accessible units?
No, 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 does not have accessible units.
Does 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8 does not have units with dishwashers.
