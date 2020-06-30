280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-12

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

This is going to be a newly updated, 3rd floor apartment. Close to downtown St. Paul and public transportation..

Pet Policy: Cat OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Resident only permit parking.

Laundry: Laundry on site.

Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC

Third Floor

Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.