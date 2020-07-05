All apartments in St. Paul
266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7

266 Fuller Ave · No Longer Available
Location

266 Fuller Ave, St. Paul, MN 55103
Summit - University

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
2 Bedroom in a very convenient location. Close to downtown St. Paul, the busline and the light rail.
Pet Policy: Cat OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Resident only permit parking.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC.
Second Floor
Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 have any available units?
266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 have?
Some of 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 currently offering any rent specials?
266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 is pet friendly.
Does 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 offer parking?
Yes, 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 offers parking.
Does 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 have a pool?
No, 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 does not have a pool.
Does 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 have accessible units?
No, 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 does not have accessible units.
Does 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 West Fuller Avenue - 266-7 does not have units with dishwashers.

