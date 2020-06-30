All apartments in St. Paul
264 Sidney Street East

264 East Sidney Street · No Longer Available
Location

264 East Sidney Street, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One level living! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom main level duplex unit. This unit has a bonus den space, new carpet, a clawfoot tub, a fenced in backyard, on site laundry, and a 2 car detached garage (shared).

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9QLhVA140R0&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

