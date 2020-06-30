264 Sidney Street East

Amenities

One level living! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom main level duplex unit. This unit has a bonus den space, new carpet, a clawfoot tub, a fenced in backyard, on site laundry, and a 2 car detached garage (shared).



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9QLhVA140R0&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

