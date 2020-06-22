2566 Ellis Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 2 bed + den walk out condo with 2 baths and indoor heated tandem parking stall as well! Live just steps to U of M campus and one block from the Light Rail Transit Green Line. The property is a short 20 minute LRT ride to the heart of Downtown Minneapolis or 30 minutes to Union Depot Station in St Paul. Enjoy quiet evenings on a huge private patio. Come home to wood floors throughout the main level with granite in the kitchen and a gas range. Upstairs you’ll find two bedrooms as well as a den and large full bath. Included in rent: Indoor heated tandem parking stall, 1 outdoor parking stall pass, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, basic cable, internet.