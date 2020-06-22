All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 2566 Ellis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
2566 Ellis Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

2566 Ellis Avenue

2566 Ellis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
St. Anthony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2566 Ellis Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55114
St. Anthony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious 2 bed + den walk out condo with 2 baths and indoor heated tandem parking stall as well! Live just steps to U of M campus and one block from the Light Rail Transit Green Line. The property is a short 20 minute LRT ride to the heart of Downtown Minneapolis or 30 minutes to Union Depot Station in St Paul. Enjoy quiet evenings on a huge private patio. Come home to wood floors throughout the main level with granite in the kitchen and a gas range. Upstairs you’ll find two bedrooms as well as a den and large full bath. Included in rent: Indoor heated tandem parking stall, 1 outdoor parking stall pass, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2566 Ellis Avenue have any available units?
2566 Ellis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2566 Ellis Avenue have?
Some of 2566 Ellis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2566 Ellis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2566 Ellis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2566 Ellis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2566 Ellis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2566 Ellis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2566 Ellis Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2566 Ellis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2566 Ellis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2566 Ellis Avenue have a pool?
No, 2566 Ellis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2566 Ellis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2566 Ellis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2566 Ellis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2566 Ellis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55117
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55116
1937-41 Fremont Ave South
1937 Fremont Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55119
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law