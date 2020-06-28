256 Marshall Ave Apt 105

256 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102 Summit - University
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc8fb70033 ---- Beautiful Studio Apartment Near Downtown St. Paul at Cathedral Hill 10 Unit complex Newly renovated - including paint and carpeting Building mechanically updated 2014 Nice common patio area behind building Across the street from St. Paul College and around corner from Cathedral of St. Paul Coin-op laundry in building Pets negotiable with non-refundable Pet Deposit. On-street parking - City pass req'd Tenant pays heat and electric Easy access to Hwys 94 and 35E
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
