Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

256 Marshall Ave Apt 105

256 Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

256 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc8fb70033 ---- Beautiful Studio Apartment Near Downtown St. Paul at Cathedral Hill 10 Unit complex Newly renovated - including paint and carpeting Building mechanically updated 2014 Nice common patio area behind building Across the street from St. Paul College and around corner from Cathedral of St. Paul Coin-op laundry in building Pets negotiable with non-refundable Pet Deposit. On-street parking - City pass req'd Tenant pays heat and electric Easy access to Hwys 94 and 35E

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 have any available units?
256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 have?
Some of 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 currently offering any rent specials?
256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 is pet friendly.
Does 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 offer parking?
No, 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 does not offer parking.
Does 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 have a pool?
No, 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 does not have a pool.
Does 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 have accessible units?
No, 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Marshall Ave Apt 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
