Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

2507 Edgcumbe Rd

2507 Edgcumbe Road · No Longer Available
Location

2507 Edgcumbe Road, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2507 Edgcumbe Rd Available 05/01/20 Completely Renovated Duplex: 3-bed / 2-bath Highland Park Gem! - Available May 1: This is the listing you've been waiting for! Be the first to enjoy this 100% completely renovated 3-bed / 2-bath Highland Park side-by-side duplex stunner, featuring:

-Fully renovated kitchen loaded with BRAND NEW stainless steel Frigidaire appliance setincluding dishwasher, microwave and French door refrigeratoroffset by stylish solid-surface countertops and gorgeous (and also BRAND NEW) natural wood cabinets that afford tons of storage space!

-Two spacious bathrooms with BRAND NEW everythingshowers/bath, toilets, vanity w/ stylish lighting and more!

-Tons of room: 3 sizable bedrooms to go along with a spacious upstairs living room AND massive basement family room!

-BRAND NEW Maytag washer and dryer set in on-site and in a massive basement laundry room, perfect for additional storage!

-BRAND NEW windows throughout the whole house!

-BRAND NEW central air unitjust in time for summer!

-BRAND NEW designer paint throughout the entire houseperfectly complements the gleaming refinished natural hardwood floors!

-Garage stall (with NEW remote opener) included, as well as one additional off-street parking spot!

-Unbeatable location just minutes to MSP Airport, Minnehaha Falls, St Kate's, Macalester, St Thomas, miles of bike and jogging paths along the scenic Mississippi River Road, amazing shopping along Ford Parkway and so much more!

Tenants only pay gas and electric! Owners pay trash, water and exterior care.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE5701163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Edgcumbe Rd have any available units?
2507 Edgcumbe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 Edgcumbe Rd have?
Some of 2507 Edgcumbe Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Edgcumbe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Edgcumbe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Edgcumbe Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 Edgcumbe Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2507 Edgcumbe Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2507 Edgcumbe Rd offers parking.
Does 2507 Edgcumbe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 Edgcumbe Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Edgcumbe Rd have a pool?
No, 2507 Edgcumbe Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Edgcumbe Rd have accessible units?
No, 2507 Edgcumbe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Edgcumbe Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 Edgcumbe Rd has units with dishwashers.

