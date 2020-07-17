All apartments in St. Paul
240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10
240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10

240 West Fuller Avenue · (612) 999-1538
Location

240 West Fuller Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
Summit - University

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ?Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***
Nice 2-Bedroom, close to downtown St. Paul and public transportation.
Pet Policy: Cat OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Resident only permit parking.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC.
Third Floor
Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 have any available units?
240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 have?
Some of 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 currently offering any rent specials?
240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 is pet friendly.
Does 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 offer parking?
Yes, 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 offers parking.
Does 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 have a pool?
No, 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 does not have a pool.
Does 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 have accessible units?
No, 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10 does not have units with dishwashers.
