2338 Marshall Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2338 Marshall Avenue

2338 Marshall Avenue · (952) 260-5636
Location

2338 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Apartment Features:
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Rent: $1650
Deposit: $1650
Square Footage: 1,000
Ceilings: Very High Ceilings
Pets: Cats allowed
Lease term: 1 year

Interior:
Stainless steel appliances
Full size stove and dishwasher
Hardwood floors
Beautiful large bathroom tons of tile
Lots of closet space
Heat controlled by YOU

Building:
Amazing roof deck
Large laundry bright laundry room
Off-street parking availabiel
Lots of street parking on Otis and Marshall

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Backsplash, Roof Deck, High Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

