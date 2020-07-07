All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12

230 West Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Summit - University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

230 West Fuller Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
Summit - University

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Nice 2-Bedroom, close to downtown St. Paul, buslines and the light rail.
Pet Policy: Cat OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Resident only permit parking.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC.
Third Floor
Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 have any available units?
230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 have?
Some of 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 currently offering any rent specials?
230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 is pet friendly.
Does 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 offer parking?
Yes, 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 offers parking.
Does 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 have a pool?
No, 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 does not have a pool.
Does 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 have accessible units?
No, 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 does not have accessible units.
Does 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 West Fuller Avenue - 230-12 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Johnson Parkway Apartments
1348 Ames Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55119
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law