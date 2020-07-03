230 W Fuller Ave

Amenities

parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5db33fe068 ---- Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. We will be installing hard surface floors before you move in! Conveniently located just a couple of blocks from the light rail, I94, Minnesota State Capitol and Downtown St. Paul. Property overlooks the Western Sculpture Garden! Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: Parking by permit for resident\'s only. Laundry: . Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC. Second Floor - Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.