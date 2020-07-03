All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

230 W Fuller Ave

230 Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

230 Fuller Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
Summit - University

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5db33fe068 ---- Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. We will be installing hard surface floors before you move in! Conveniently located just a couple of blocks from the light rail, I94, Minnesota State Capitol and Downtown St. Paul. Property overlooks the Western Sculpture Garden! Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: Parking by permit for resident\'s only. Laundry: . Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC. Second Floor - Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 W Fuller Ave have any available units?
230 W Fuller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 W Fuller Ave have?
Some of 230 W Fuller Ave's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 W Fuller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
230 W Fuller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 W Fuller Ave pet-friendly?
No, 230 W Fuller Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 230 W Fuller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 230 W Fuller Ave offers parking.
Does 230 W Fuller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 W Fuller Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 W Fuller Ave have a pool?
No, 230 W Fuller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 230 W Fuller Ave have accessible units?
No, 230 W Fuller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 230 W Fuller Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 W Fuller Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

