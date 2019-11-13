Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

2276 W 7th Street - 2276 Lower Available 04/01/20 Great 1 Bedroom on West 7th Near Highland Park - This is a nice and clean 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on West 7th Street in Highland Park. Just seconds from Highland Village and only a couple minutes to airport. This is a lower level of a duplex. The unit comes with a 1 stall parking space in garage. Unit also has washer and dryer on site.



Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Water and trash is included with rent.



Call Ryan for more info or a showing!



651-955-7790



Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at

www.blackbridgemn.com



Rental Criteria:

Credit Score: Prefer 650+

Income: 2.5 times rent

NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's



