St. Paul, MN
2276 W 7th Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

2276 W 7th Street

2276 7th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

2276 7th Street West, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2276 W 7th Street - 2276 Lower Available 04/01/20 Great 1 Bedroom on West 7th Near Highland Park - This is a nice and clean 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on West 7th Street in Highland Park. Just seconds from Highland Village and only a couple minutes to airport. This is a lower level of a duplex. The unit comes with a 1 stall parking space in garage. Unit also has washer and dryer on site.

Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Water and trash is included with rent.

Call Ryan for more info or a showing!

651-955-7790

Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at
www.blackbridgemn.com

Rental Criteria:
Credit Score: Prefer 650+
Income: 2.5 times rent
NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's

(RLNE5625086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2276 W 7th Street have any available units?
2276 W 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 2276 W 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2276 W 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2276 W 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2276 W 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2276 W 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2276 W 7th Street offers parking.
Does 2276 W 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2276 W 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2276 W 7th Street have a pool?
No, 2276 W 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2276 W 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 2276 W 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2276 W 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2276 W 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2276 W 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2276 W 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

