Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 2177 Scheffer Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
2177 Scheffer Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2177 Scheffer Ave
2177 West Scheffer Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2177 West Scheffer Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2177 Scheffer Ave Available 08/01/20 -
(RLNE5744470)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2177 Scheffer Ave have any available units?
2177 Scheffer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 2177 Scheffer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2177 Scheffer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2177 Scheffer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2177 Scheffer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2177 Scheffer Ave offer parking?
No, 2177 Scheffer Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2177 Scheffer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2177 Scheffer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2177 Scheffer Ave have a pool?
No, 2177 Scheffer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2177 Scheffer Ave have accessible units?
No, 2177 Scheffer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2177 Scheffer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2177 Scheffer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2177 Scheffer Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2177 Scheffer Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Similar Pages
St. Paul 1 Bedrooms
St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with Parking
St. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highland
Payne Phalen
Downtown St. Paul
North Of Maryland
Prosperity Heights
West Seventh
Macalester Groveland
St. Anthony
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Metropolitan State University
Saint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law