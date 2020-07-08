All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
2134 Bush Ave E
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

2134 Bush Ave E

2134 Bush Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2134 Bush Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55119
Beaver Lake Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Newly Remodeled 2-Bedroom East Side St Paul Gem! - Available NOW: Newly remodeled 2-bedroom single-family house on St Paul's East Side, perfect for those fed up with of apartment living! Be the first to enjoy the following:

-Fully updated kitchen with brand new quartz countertops, custom-made knotty alder cabinets, stylish tiled backsplash and brand new matching Whirlpool stove/range, dishwasher and microwave.

-Spacious main floor living room and bedrooms featuring gleaming, refinished original hardwood floors, fresh designer paint throughout, and plenty of windows for sunlight to shine in.

-Fully updated bathroom featuring brand new shower, sink, vanity, and toilet.

-Large deck area, perfect for grilling out this summer!

-Two-plus car garage (featuring remote opener) with a workbench and tons of space for storage, as well as additional off-street parking for 2-3 more vehicles.

-Not pictured: unfinished basement with washer + dryer and 2/3 unfinished bathroom.

All exterior care (mowing, shoveling) and all utilities (water, trash, gas and electric) to be covered by tenants. Dogs and cats welcome! A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE5763772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

