All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 2133 Clear Avenue East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
2133 Clear Avenue East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2133 Clear Avenue East

2133 Clear Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2133 Clear Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55119
Southern Hayden Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a beautifully done eat-in kitchen! This unit also features hardwood floors, a bonus carpeted family room, laundry, a dishwasher, and a back deck! A one car detached garage, backyard shed, and a work space area are also included!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/43cjJVWzVVc

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water, & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 Clear Avenue East have any available units?
2133 Clear Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2133 Clear Avenue East have?
Some of 2133 Clear Avenue East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 Clear Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
2133 Clear Avenue East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 Clear Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2133 Clear Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 2133 Clear Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 2133 Clear Avenue East does offer parking.
Does 2133 Clear Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2133 Clear Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 Clear Avenue East have a pool?
No, 2133 Clear Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 2133 Clear Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 2133 Clear Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 Clear Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2133 Clear Avenue East has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55117
Johnson Parkway Apartments
1348 Ames Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55105
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St
St. Paul, MN 55116
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law