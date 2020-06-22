2133 Clear Avenue East

Amenities
Check out this recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a beautifully done eat-in kitchen! This unit also features hardwood floors, a bonus carpeted family room, laundry, a dishwasher, and a back deck! A one car detached garage, backyard shed, and a work space area are also included!
Video Link: https://youtu.be/43cjJVWzVVc
Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water, & Trash.
Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.
Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!
Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.