2133 Clear Avenue East

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a beautifully done eat-in kitchen! This unit also features hardwood floors, a bonus carpeted family room, laundry, a dishwasher, and a back deck! A one car detached garage, backyard shed, and a work space area are also included!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/43cjJVWzVVc



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water, & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.