St. Paul, MN
212 7th St. E
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:57 AM

212 7th St. E

212 7th Street East · (651) 800-4995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55101
Downtown St. Paul

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8554073079 ---- Available October 1st!! AMAZING 1 Bedroom Loft in Lowertown!!! This one bedroom, modern loft offers an open floor plan, hardwood floors, a kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and floating island, perfect for entertaining. Each unit comes with washer/dryer as well. Bonnie Jean Lofts is a newly renovated building in Lowertown, St. Paul. Within walking distance of many new and fabulous restaurants and bars including Bin Wine Bar, The Buttered Tin, The Bulldog Lowertown, Barrio Lowertown, Faces Mears Park, and MORE. The farmer's market is within walking distance as well as home of the St. Paul Saints! The lofts are also located one block from the beautiful Mears Park. The park features a quiet stream, TONS of beautiful plants, trees, and flowers, and a outdoor concert area that hosts musicians and artists ALL summer long! Tenant has option to have indoor heated parking that is available in the building next door, but is not included in rent. Please contact VSM Real Estate to schedule a showing today: nicole@vsmrealestate.com OR 651.706.4349 Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, phone, internet, and cable. Trash, heating/cooling, water/sewer billed via Ratio Utility Billing System. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. Oven/Range Washer And Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 7th St. E have any available units?
212 7th St. E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 7th St. E have?
Some of 212 7th St. E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 7th St. E currently offering any rent specials?
212 7th St. E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 7th St. E pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 7th St. E is pet friendly.
Does 212 7th St. E offer parking?
Yes, 212 7th St. E does offer parking.
Does 212 7th St. E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 7th St. E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 7th St. E have a pool?
No, 212 7th St. E does not have a pool.
Does 212 7th St. E have accessible units?
No, 212 7th St. E does not have accessible units.
Does 212 7th St. E have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 7th St. E does not have units with dishwashers.
