212 7th St. E

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8554073079 ---- Available October 1st!! AMAZING 1 Bedroom Loft in Lowertown!!! This one bedroom, modern loft offers an open floor plan, hardwood floors, a kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and floating island, perfect for entertaining. Each unit comes with washer/dryer as well. Bonnie Jean Lofts is a newly renovated building in Lowertown, St. Paul. Within walking distance of many new and fabulous restaurants and bars including Bin Wine Bar, The Buttered Tin, The Bulldog Lowertown, Barrio Lowertown, Faces Mears Park, and MORE. The farmer's market is within walking distance as well as home of the St. Paul Saints! The lofts are also located one block from the beautiful Mears Park. The park features a quiet stream, TONS of beautiful plants, trees, and flowers, and a outdoor concert area that hosts musicians and artists ALL summer long! Tenant has option to have indoor heated parking that is available in the building next door, but is not included in rent. Please contact VSM Real Estate to schedule a showing today: nicole@vsmrealestate.com OR 651.706.4349 Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, phone, internet, and cable. Trash, heating/cooling, water/sewer billed via Ratio Utility Billing System. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. Oven/Range Washer And Dryer