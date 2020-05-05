All apartments in St. Paul
St. Paul, MN
2104 Reaney Ave E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2104 Reaney Ave E

2104 Reaney Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Reaney Ave E, St. Paul, MN 55119
Beaver Lake Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in St. Paul. Home features newer flooring and paint throughout the home, updated kitchen cabinets. Home has 1 bedroom on the main level, and 2 bedrooms on the lower level. Sunny kitchen and great entertaining space in the back yard!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including water/sewer, trash, gas and electricity to the home.

Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be 3x rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Reaney Ave E have any available units?
2104 Reaney Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 2104 Reaney Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Reaney Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Reaney Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Reaney Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2104 Reaney Ave E offer parking?
No, 2104 Reaney Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 2104 Reaney Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Reaney Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Reaney Ave E have a pool?
No, 2104 Reaney Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Reaney Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2104 Reaney Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Reaney Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Reaney Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Reaney Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Reaney Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
