2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1

Check out this spacious living home perfect for you and others! This multi-level duplex is located in the highly desirable Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. This unit spans over two levels and features 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with a large living room that opens up into an informal dining area and a kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Included is a garage space for off street parking and a great yard to hang out in and enjoy. The many windows in the home allow you to enjoy an abundance of natural light.



Macalester-Groveland is one of the best places to live in Minnesota! Live close to campus so you can stay involved in college events and activities! Located only 4 blocks from the St. Thomas Campus and within a mile of MacCalester and St Catherines. There are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks all within walking distance.



LEASE TERMS:

FREE 1 month rent if you sign a 12 month lease! Tenants is responsible for all utilities pooled charge of $375 a month includes Gas, electric, water, sewer, trash and recycling. Tenants are also responsible for snow and lawn care. Sorry no pets allowed This home does not qualify for section 8.



RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.



MANAGEMENT:

This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848

