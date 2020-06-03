All apartments in St. Paul
2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1

2097 Fairmount Avenue · (952) 356-3028
Location

2097 Fairmount Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
Check out this spacious living home perfect for you and others! This multi-level duplex is located in the highly desirable Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. This unit spans over two levels and features 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with a large living room that opens up into an informal dining area and a kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Included is a garage space for off street parking and a great yard to hang out in and enjoy. The many windows in the home allow you to enjoy an abundance of natural light.

Macalester-Groveland is one of the best places to live in Minnesota! Live close to campus so you can stay involved in college events and activities! Located only 4 blocks from the St. Thomas Campus and within a mile of MacCalester and St Catherines. There are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks all within walking distance.

LEASE TERMS:
FREE 1 month rent if you sign a 12 month lease! Tenants is responsible for all utilities pooled charge of $375 a month includes Gas, electric, water, sewer, trash and recycling. Tenants are also responsible for snow and lawn care. Sorry no pets allowed This home does not qualify for section 8.

RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848
Wonderful duplex with tons of space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 have any available units?
2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
