Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
2076 Como Avenue - 6
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2076 Como Avenue - 6
2076 Como Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2076 Como Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55108
St. Anthony
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
7 unit Apartment Building
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2076 Como Avenue - 6 have any available units?
2076 Como Avenue - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 2076 Como Avenue - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2076 Como Avenue - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2076 Como Avenue - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 2076 Como Avenue - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 2076 Como Avenue - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 2076 Como Avenue - 6 offers parking.
Does 2076 Como Avenue - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2076 Como Avenue - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2076 Como Avenue - 6 have a pool?
No, 2076 Como Avenue - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 2076 Como Avenue - 6 have accessible units?
No, 2076 Como Avenue - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2076 Como Avenue - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2076 Como Avenue - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2076 Como Avenue - 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2076 Como Avenue - 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
