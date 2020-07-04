All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

2076 Como Avenue - 6

2076 Como Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2076 Como Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55108
St. Anthony

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
7 unit Apartment Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2076 Como Avenue - 6 have any available units?
2076 Como Avenue - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 2076 Como Avenue - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2076 Como Avenue - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2076 Como Avenue - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 2076 Como Avenue - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2076 Como Avenue - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 2076 Como Avenue - 6 offers parking.
Does 2076 Como Avenue - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2076 Como Avenue - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2076 Como Avenue - 6 have a pool?
No, 2076 Como Avenue - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 2076 Como Avenue - 6 have accessible units?
No, 2076 Como Avenue - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2076 Como Avenue - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2076 Como Avenue - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2076 Como Avenue - 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2076 Como Avenue - 6 does not have units with air conditioning.

