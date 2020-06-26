2068 Reaney Avenue E

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 pet friendly

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bed and 1 bath SF home located in St Paul features 1000 sq ft and is available now!! Home features hardwood floors, fenced in yard, unfinished basement and in unit laundry! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1325) (Security Deposit: $1325) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms:12 months. Application fee: $30 per adult. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property,Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/911923?source=marketing TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action