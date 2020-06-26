All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 2068 Reaney Avenue E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
2068 Reaney Avenue E
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:05 AM

2068 Reaney Avenue E

2068 Reaney Ave E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Beaver Lake Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2068 Reaney Ave E, St. Paul, MN 55119
Beaver Lake Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bed and 1 bath SF home located in St Paul features 1000 sq ft and is available now!! Home features hardwood floors, fenced in yard, unfinished basement and in unit laundry! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1325) (Security Deposit: $1325) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms:12 months. Application fee: $30 per adult. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property,Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/911923?source=marketing TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2068 Reaney Avenue E have any available units?
2068 Reaney Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 2068 Reaney Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
2068 Reaney Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2068 Reaney Avenue E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2068 Reaney Avenue E is pet friendly.
Does 2068 Reaney Avenue E offer parking?
No, 2068 Reaney Avenue E does not offer parking.
Does 2068 Reaney Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2068 Reaney Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2068 Reaney Avenue E have a pool?
No, 2068 Reaney Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 2068 Reaney Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 2068 Reaney Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 2068 Reaney Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2068 Reaney Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2068 Reaney Avenue E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2068 Reaney Avenue E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Galtier Towers
172 6th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55119
2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St
St. Paul, MN 55130
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law