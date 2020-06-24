Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 2021 Thure Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
2021 Thure Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:26 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2021 Thure Avenue
2021 West Thure Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2021 West Thure Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful fully remodeled home in Highland Park. Master Suite has vaulted ceiling, walk through closet into large luxury bathroom. Home has custom tile/counters throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2021 Thure Avenue have any available units?
2021 Thure Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2021 Thure Avenue have?
Some of 2021 Thure Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2021 Thure Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Thure Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Thure Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Thure Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 2021 Thure Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Thure Avenue offers parking.
Does 2021 Thure Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 Thure Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Thure Avenue have a pool?
No, 2021 Thure Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Thure Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2021 Thure Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Thure Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Thure Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55106
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55102
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
St. Clair Apartments
1994 Saint Clair Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Similar Pages
St. Paul 1 Bedrooms
St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with Parking
St. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highland
Payne Phalen
Downtown St. Paul
North Of Maryland
Prosperity Heights
West Seventh
Macalester Groveland
St. Anthony
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Metropolitan State University
Saint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law