Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
2021 Thure Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:26 AM

2021 Thure Avenue

2021 West Thure Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2021 West Thure Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Beautiful fully remodeled home in Highland Park. Master Suite has vaulted ceiling, walk through closet into large luxury bathroom. Home has custom tile/counters throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Thure Avenue have any available units?
2021 Thure Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Thure Avenue have?
Some of 2021 Thure Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Thure Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Thure Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Thure Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Thure Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2021 Thure Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Thure Avenue offers parking.
Does 2021 Thure Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 Thure Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Thure Avenue have a pool?
No, 2021 Thure Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Thure Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2021 Thure Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Thure Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Thure Avenue has units with dishwashers.
