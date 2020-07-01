1970 Arlington Avenue E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is clean and ready for you to move in! The home has hardwood floors, 3 season porch and central air. 2 bedrooms and the bath are on the main level, other bedroom is upstairs, unfinished basement with usable space. Fenced in yard with a 2 car garage. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Sorry, no pets. Property is not Section 8 approved. Rent price shown is after tenant receives a $100 credit for lawn care and snow removal. $55 per adult application fee. $7 per month processing fee will be added to rent amount shown. One time $150 lease administration fee paid with deposit. Set up a showing/inquiry on this website or call our automated showing number 612-255-0957. Steve - Renters Warehouse