Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

1970 Arlington Avenue E

1970 Arlington Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1970 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55119
Southern Hayden Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is clean and ready for you to move in! The home has hardwood floors, 3 season porch and central air. 2 bedrooms and the bath are on the main level, other bedroom is upstairs, unfinished basement with usable space. Fenced in yard with a 2 car garage. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Sorry, no pets. Property is not Section 8 approved. Rent price shown is after tenant receives a $100 credit for lawn care and snow removal. $55 per adult application fee. $7 per month processing fee will be added to rent amount shown. One time $150 lease administration fee paid with deposit. Set up a showing/inquiry on this website or call our automated showing number 612-255-0957. Steve - Renters Warehouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1970 Arlington Avenue E have any available units?
1970 Arlington Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1970 Arlington Avenue E have?
Some of 1970 Arlington Avenue E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1970 Arlington Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
1970 Arlington Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 Arlington Avenue E pet-friendly?
No, 1970 Arlington Avenue E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1970 Arlington Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 1970 Arlington Avenue E offers parking.
Does 1970 Arlington Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1970 Arlington Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 Arlington Avenue E have a pool?
No, 1970 Arlington Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 1970 Arlington Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 1970 Arlington Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 Arlington Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1970 Arlington Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.

