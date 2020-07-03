All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

1961 Portland Ave

1961 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1961 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/636dd7601f ---- GORGEOUS 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom St.Paul Home Located 1 Block Off Summit Avenue! This Home Features: -Built in 1923 -Beautiful Hardwood Floors -Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room -Gorgeous Bathrooms -Updated Laundry Room -Newer Kitchen Appliances -Plenty of Storage Space -Window Air Conditioner (5 Provided by Property Owner for Tenant Use) -New Windows and High Efficiency Water Tank for Lower Utility Bills -2 Car Detached Garage -Near Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment! -Within a few blocks of Macalester College, St. Catherine\'s University, University of St. Thomas, and William Mitchell College of Law -Easy Access to I-94 and 1 Block off of Summit Ave -Due to local ordinances, parties with more than 2 undergraduate students are not allowed to lease the home Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, trash, water/sewer, phone, internet, cable, lawn and snow care with owner provided tools (snow blower, lawn mower, leaf blower, hedge clippers, rakes, and shovels). 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. Cats and small animals only. No dogs. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that includes a minimum of $50,000 in liability protection 9 .A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds Oven/Range Wood Burning Fireplace

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 Portland Ave have any available units?
1961 Portland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1961 Portland Ave have?
Some of 1961 Portland Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1961 Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1961 Portland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 Portland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1961 Portland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1961 Portland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1961 Portland Ave offers parking.
Does 1961 Portland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1961 Portland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 Portland Ave have a pool?
No, 1961 Portland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1961 Portland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1961 Portland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 Portland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1961 Portland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

