1961 Portland Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/636dd7601f ---- GORGEOUS 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom St.Paul Home Located 1 Block Off Summit Avenue! This Home Features: -Built in 1923 -Beautiful Hardwood Floors -Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room -Gorgeous Bathrooms -Updated Laundry Room -Newer Kitchen Appliances -Plenty of Storage Space -Window Air Conditioner (5 Provided by Property Owner for Tenant Use) -New Windows and High Efficiency Water Tank for Lower Utility Bills -2 Car Detached Garage -Near Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment! -Within a few blocks of Macalester College, St. Catherine\'s University, University of St. Thomas, and William Mitchell College of Law -Easy Access to I-94 and 1 Block off of Summit Ave -Due to local ordinances, parties with more than 2 undergraduate students are not allowed to lease the home Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, trash, water/sewer, phone, internet, cable, lawn and snow care with owner provided tools (snow blower, lawn mower, leaf blower, hedge clippers, rakes, and shovels). 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. Cats and small animals only. No dogs. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that includes a minimum of $50,000 in liability protection 9 .A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds Oven/Range Wood Burning Fireplace