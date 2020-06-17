1899 Selby Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment is on the middle floor of a lovely small building at the corner of Howell and Selby in Merriam Park about 5 blocks from the University of St. Thomas. It has windows on 3 sides of the apartment. Included with rent is High Speed WiFi. The building has video security cameras in all the commons spaces including on the exterior of the building on all sides. Professional property management.



Interior Amenities:



Stainless Steel Appliances

Beautiful Wood Floors

2 Large Walk-in Closets PLUS Bedroom Closets

New Renovated Bathroom with Beautiful Tile

Skylight in Kitchen

Free High-Speed WiFi

Ceiling Fans in Every Bedroom

Fresh and Modern Design

Large Private Storage Room



Building Amenities:



Detached Garage

Laundry on site

Video Surveillance Cameras

Professional Cleaning 2 times per week

Large Yard for Grilling and Enjoying

Bike Rack



