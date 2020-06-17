All apartments in St. Paul
1899 Selby Avenue

Location

1899 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment is on the middle floor of a lovely small building at the corner of Howell and Selby in Merriam Park about 5 blocks from the University of St. Thomas. It has windows on 3 sides of the apartment. Included with rent is High Speed WiFi. The building has video security cameras in all the commons spaces including on the exterior of the building on all sides. Professional property management.

Interior Amenities:

Stainless Steel Appliances
Beautiful Wood Floors
2 Large Walk-in Closets PLUS Bedroom Closets
New Renovated Bathroom with Beautiful Tile
Skylight in Kitchen
Free High-Speed WiFi
Ceiling Fans in Every Bedroom
Fresh and Modern Design
Large Private Storage Room

Building Amenities:

Detached Garage
Laundry on site
Video Surveillance Cameras
Professional Cleaning 2 times per week
Large Yard for Grilling and Enjoying
Bike Rack

Amenities: Air Conditioning, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Video Surveillance, Intercom System, Controlled Entry, Built Ins

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1899 Selby Avenue have any available units?
1899 Selby Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1899 Selby Avenue have?
Some of 1899 Selby Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1899 Selby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1899 Selby Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1899 Selby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1899 Selby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1899 Selby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1899 Selby Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1899 Selby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1899 Selby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1899 Selby Avenue have a pool?
No, 1899 Selby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1899 Selby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1899 Selby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1899 Selby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1899 Selby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
