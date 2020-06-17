1899 Selby Avenue

Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment is on the middle floor of a lovely small building at the corner of Howell and Selby in Merriam Park about 5 blocks from the University of St. Thomas. It has windows on 3 sides of the apartment. Included with rent is High Speed WiFi. The building has video security cameras in all the commons spaces including on the exterior of the building on all sides. Professional property management.
Interior Amenities:
Stainless Steel Appliances
Beautiful Wood Floors
2 Large Walk-in Closets PLUS Bedroom Closets
New Renovated Bathroom with Beautiful Tile
Skylight in Kitchen
Free High-Speed WiFi
Ceiling Fans in Every Bedroom
Fresh and Modern Design
Large Private Storage Room
Building Amenities:
Detached Garage
Laundry on site
Video Surveillance Cameras
Professional Cleaning 2 times per week
Large Yard for Grilling and Enjoying
Bike Rack
