Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

1891 7th St E #302

1891 7th Street East · (612) 999-1538
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1891 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55119
Eastern Hazel Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$935

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ?Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***
Right in the Eastern Hazel Park area- this building sits on E 7th St and Hazel St N.
Pet Policy: Cat with $250 fee. No dogs.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Permit parking $10/month.
Laundry: Onsite Laundry.
Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven.
3rd floor
Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1891 7th St E #302 have any available units?
1891 7th St E #302 has a unit available for $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1891 7th St E #302 have?
Some of 1891 7th St E #302's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1891 7th St E #302 currently offering any rent specials?
1891 7th St E #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1891 7th St E #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1891 7th St E #302 is pet friendly.
Does 1891 7th St E #302 offer parking?
Yes, 1891 7th St E #302 offers parking.
Does 1891 7th St E #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1891 7th St E #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1891 7th St E #302 have a pool?
No, 1891 7th St E #302 does not have a pool.
Does 1891 7th St E #302 have accessible units?
No, 1891 7th St E #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1891 7th St E #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1891 7th St E #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
